Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) to Buy

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $6.94.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

