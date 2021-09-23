Zacks Investment Research Upgrades JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Buy

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, "JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States."

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.86.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

