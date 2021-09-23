Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaspien Holdings Inc. provides marketing solutions. It offers digital marketing, review generation, paid social campaigns, inventory management, supply chain support, brand control and creative services. Kaspien Holdings Inc., formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation, is based in United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kaspien from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

KSPN stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19 and a beta of 0.18. Kaspien has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.50. Kaspien had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaspien will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

