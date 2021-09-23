Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) to Hold

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.45 million, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the period. 24.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trilogy Metals (TMQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.