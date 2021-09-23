Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €92.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZAL. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.06 ($122.42).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €86.02 ($101.20) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company has a 50-day moving average of €95.12 and a 200 day moving average of €92.20.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

