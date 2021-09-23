Zealium (NZL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Zealium has a market cap of $30,013.14 and $4.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 110.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009162 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.61 or 0.00594535 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,916,942 coins and its circulating supply is 16,916,942 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

