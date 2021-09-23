ZEON (ZEON) Market Capitalization Reaches $72.27 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. ZEON has a market capitalization of $72.27 million and approximately $505,083.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00056778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00127959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00045042 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

