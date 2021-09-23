Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.77 million.Zscaler also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.120-$0.120 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $2.43 on Thursday, hitting $280.13. The stock had a trading volume of 61,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,050. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $293.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $21,939,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,329 shares of company stock valued at $86,127,301. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

