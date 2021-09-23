Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $86 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS.

ZUO traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.34. 6,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,421. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $130,307.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $205,892.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,852 shares of company stock worth $4,048,999. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

