-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perpetua Resources.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPTA. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $14.50 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loews Corp purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,728,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth $107,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at $167,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PPTA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 78,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,444. The company has a market capitalization of $317.18 million and a PE ratio of -5.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. Perpetua Resources has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $12.10.

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

