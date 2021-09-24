$0.18 EPS Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Amcor posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amcor.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMCR. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 8,376.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amcor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306,508 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 1,213.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,917 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth $29,124,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. 3,990,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,700. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 63.51%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.