-$0.29 EPS Expected for Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.12). Forte Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forte Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

FBRX stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.32. 28,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,015. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.26. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

In other Forte Biosciences news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,279,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,863.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

