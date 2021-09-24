$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brunelle bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,639,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,052,000 after buying an additional 144,363 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after buying an additional 76,620 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

See Also: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.