-$0.42 EPS Expected for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.41). Aravive reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,158. The company has a market capitalization of $83.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. Aravive has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aravive during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Aravive during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Aravive by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Aravive during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive during the first quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

