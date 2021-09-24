$0.62 EPS Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.67. Independent Bank posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

IBCP traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,537. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $455.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.14. Independent Bank has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,599,000 after buying an additional 286,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,276,000 after buying an additional 108,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,286,000 after buying an additional 53,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Independent Bank by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 86,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Independent Bank by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

