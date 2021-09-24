$0.83 EPS Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. NBT Bancorp reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.72 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 65,816 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 107,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares in the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.69. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.26%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

