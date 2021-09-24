$1.12 EPS Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $0.79. MicroStrategy posted earnings of $2.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $6.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $6.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $519.33.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $616.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $655.21 and a 200 day moving average of $629.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $144.60 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total value of $929,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,452,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 865.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

