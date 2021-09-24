$1.13 EPS Expected for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) will announce $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Drainage Systems.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:WMS traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $108.65. 156,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,264. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day moving average of $111.90. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $124.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303 over the last 90 days. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

