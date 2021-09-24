$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to post sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $914.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSIQ. UBS Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

CSIQ stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 48,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,676. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

