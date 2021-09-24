-$1.67 EPS Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to announce ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.19). Galapagos reported earnings of ($1.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($3.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.26) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Galapagos.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on shares of Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.03. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $148.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

