1,040 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Acquired by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after acquiring an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.42. 506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.44. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $102.07.

