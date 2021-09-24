1,150 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 88.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 70.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 447,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,523,000 after acquiring an additional 185,667 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,379,000 after acquiring an additional 36,282 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.79.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $455.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $421.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.46. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.97 and a 52-week high of $458.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

