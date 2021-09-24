$13.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post $13.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.81 billion and the lowest is $13.14 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $11.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $57.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.93 billion to $57.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.81 billion to $57.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on MS. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,050,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,047,000 after acquiring an additional 830,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,873,000 after acquiring an additional 774,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,520,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,094,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average is $90.89. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.92 and a 52-week high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.