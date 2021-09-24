130,000 Shares in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,251,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CNTA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. 1,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,079. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

