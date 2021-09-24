1,329 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $217.00 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion and a PE ratio of -29.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DASH. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.65.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $14,235,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,006,030 shares of company stock worth $2,177,537,665. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

