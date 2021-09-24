$148.60 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to announce sales of $148.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.80 million and the lowest is $147.40 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $147.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $595.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $592.40 million to $597.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $663.60 million, with estimates ranging from $649.30 million to $677.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.35 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

COLB traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. 14,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,502. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 686,986 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth about $22,727,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 333,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 38.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 271,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,792,000 after acquiring an additional 200,495 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

