$165.87 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to post sales of $165.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.00 million and the lowest is $165.30 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $114.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $632.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $630.99 million to $634.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $844.21 million, with estimates ranging from $800.90 million to $870.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $4,489,217.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 789,790 shares of company stock valued at $92,684,534 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $5.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.36. 3,895,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.73. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.68 and a beta of 0.03.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

