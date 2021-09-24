1,672 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Bought by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $91,557,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after acquiring an additional 573,034 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $22,808,000.

BATS USMV opened at $76.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.47. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

