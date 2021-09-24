17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:YQ traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 8,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,630. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $185.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YQ. Zacks Investment Research cut 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in 17 Education & Technology Group by 11,022.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 44,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in 17 Education & Technology Group by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 64,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

