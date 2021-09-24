1,852 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ALNY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.33.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,636 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $186.95 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $209.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.92 and its 200-day moving average is $163.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.67) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.