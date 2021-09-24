1inch Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $305.74 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, 1inch has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. 1inch has a total market cap of $457.71 million and $305.74 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch coin can now be bought for about $2.54 or 0.00005973 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00055081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00123475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012273 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044258 BTC.

1inch Coin Profile

1INCH is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,362,122 coins. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

1inch Coin Trading

