$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the lowest is $2.12 billion. Autoliv posted sales of $2.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year sales of $8.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autoliv.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Shares of ALV opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.52. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $68.49 and a 52-week high of $108.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.73%.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $107,676,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,737,000 after purchasing an additional 620,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 661.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after purchasing an additional 440,412 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Autoliv by 2,354.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 322,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,924,000 after purchasing an additional 276,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoliv (ALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.