$2.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the highest is $2.69. SBA Communications posted earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $10.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.49 to $10.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.08 to $11.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $7.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.59. 2,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,935. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.62 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,644,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 905.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.