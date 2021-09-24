$20.22 Million in Sales Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will post sales of $20.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the lowest is $19.76 million. ReneSola posted sales of $9.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $93.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.39 million to $94.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $130.81 million, with estimates ranging from $117.40 million to $153.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ReneSola.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

SOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

NYSE SOL opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $488.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 2.28.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $108,750.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.