2,286 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,332,000 after purchasing an additional 589,645 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 389,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 958,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,112,000 after buying an additional 285,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $255.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.76.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

