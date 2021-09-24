27,345 Shares in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000. L & S Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Laredo Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $82.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 4.74.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

