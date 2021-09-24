$288.39 Million in Sales Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report sales of $288.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $292.00 million and the lowest is $286.20 million. Zumiez reported sales of $270.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

ZUMZ traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $41.36. 260,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,624. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.90. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.72. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $109,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,025 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 145.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.