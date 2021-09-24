$321.57 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post $321.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $328.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $318.10 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $304.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

Shares of UMBF opened at $93.70 on Friday. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $99.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $200,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $862,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,089,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

