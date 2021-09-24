3,294 Shares in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSGE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 154,571 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $11,134,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $9,324,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,867,000 after acquiring an additional 97,308 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 136.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 91,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGE. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.22. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

