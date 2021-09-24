3,524 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,524 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $108.77 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average of $111.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

