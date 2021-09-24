$389.80 Million in Sales Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report sales of $389.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.70 million and the highest is $408.00 million. Welbilt reported sales of $298.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. CL King downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. upped their target price on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welbilt by 36.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Welbilt stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 25,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 2.45. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

