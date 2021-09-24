4,100 Shares in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Stepan in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Stepan by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Stepan by 2,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of SCL opened at $111.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.58. Stepan has a twelve month low of $105.96 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $595.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.43 million. Analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

