42,620 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,907,000 after acquiring an additional 916,663 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $19,620,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,215,000 after acquiring an additional 674,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 142.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 622,631 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELF opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 121.63 and a beta of 2.07.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

