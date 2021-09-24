4,643 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Acquired by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,746,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,624,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $851,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61.

