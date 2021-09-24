46,821 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Purchased by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 46,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $143.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,281. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $102.76 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.27.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.44.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

