50,000 Shares in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Cambium Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $6,660,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 27.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after buying an additional 110,379 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 278.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 107,369 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 425.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMBM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $35.39. 198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. Cambium Networks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

