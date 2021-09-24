$503.00 Million in Sales Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will report sales of $503.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $485.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $520.80 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $495.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

NYSE:BGS traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 488,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.40. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1,494.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 844,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after acquiring an additional 791,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,231,000 after acquiring an additional 494,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 371,512 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,922,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 346,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 196,830 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

