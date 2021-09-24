$598.75 Million in Sales Expected for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to post $598.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $622.50 million and the lowest is $575.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group reported sales of $548.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,074. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $80.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,138,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,087,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,168,843.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 760,342 shares of company stock worth $47,470,043 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,074,000 after buying an additional 74,594 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after buying an additional 60,317 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

