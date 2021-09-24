$674.15 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post $674.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $677.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $671.30 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $589.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $149.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.87. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $86.47 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $499,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $638,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Tetra Tech by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Tetra Tech by 3.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

