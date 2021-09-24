$70.40 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will report $70.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.09 million to $71.31 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $69.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $280.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.34 million to $285.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $290.28 million, with estimates ranging from $285.63 million to $298.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%.

Several research firms have commented on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

ROIC opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $18.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.